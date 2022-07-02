Meet Pac-Man, BART's Solution Against Pigeons

BART has an ongoing issue at one of their stations and has decided to fight it in a very unique way.
Pigeons have taken over the El Cerrito Del Norte station, and now Pac-Man the hawk will help keep them away.
Pac-Man is a Harris hawk, known for being more social than other raptors.
The hawk and his handler have a simple mission -- shrink the number of pigeons hanging out at the train station.
Last month, Pac-Man spent three days a week at the station and the change was dramatic.
"Just after the first couple days after showing up, started noticing a difference right away and it's just been getting lower and lower as we continue," said Pac-Man's handler.
This isn't the hawk's first mission. He's been hired by shopping centers, blueberry farmers and vineyard owners.