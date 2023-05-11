Fire Destroys 6 Cars at BART Parking Lot in Antioch

Six cars were destroyed in a fire at the BART parking lot in Antioch Thursday after what seemed to be an attempted gasoline theft, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire happened in the area adjacent to Slatten Ranch Road around 2:30 p.m.

“I don’t know what to think, I mean, I don’t know, this has never happened to me so I don’t know honestly what to do, I’m trying to figure it out,” said Logan Delgadillo, whose car was destroyed by the fire. “It happened on their property and I park here because they have the camera right there ... I just picked one close to where a camera was at.”

Firefighters called the attempted gas theft a "dangerous and damaging undertaking."

The incident is still under investigation.

“It’s heartbreaking, but there’s always a replacement, so we’ll see,” said another car owner affected by the blaze.

Fire in eBART, Antioch parking lot extinguished with a total of six vehicles extensively damaged. Fire appears to have been caused during attempted gasoline theft. Incident remains under investigation. #bartic pic.twitter.com/QIzg4dY3sq — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 11, 2023