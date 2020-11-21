Berkeley Firefighters Battle Structure Fire on University Avenue

Berkeley firefighters are battling a six-alarm structure fire this evening in the 2000 block of University Avenue.

The fire is located two blocks west of the University of California, Berkeley.

University Avenue is currently closed between Shattuck Avenue and Milvia Street.

Traffic in the neighborhood, bounded by Shattuck Avenue, Addison Street, Milvia Street and Berkeley Way may be impacted, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story.