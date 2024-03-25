Berkeley woman suspected of fatally stabbing mother to enter plea

A Berkeley woman suspected of killing her mother last week is expected to enter a plea during a hearing on Thursday, according to court records.

Gabriella Rebecca Riemer, 23, was arrested March 17 after her mother, 60-year-old Heather Riemer, was found stabbed to death at the apartment they shared in the 1300 block of University Avenue.

Heather Riemer worked for Peers Envisioning and Engaging in Recovery Services, a mental health organization based in Oakland with a mission to "promote innovative peer-based wellness strategies." She was remembered by friends and coworkers as a mental health advocate who also sat on the board of the Bay Area Hearing Voices Network.

"Our community is grieving, but we will continue to support each other and all those who live with mental health struggles as Heather did throughout her lifetime," PEERS said in a statement. "Our condolences to Heather's family and friends. We know that these spaces were very important to Heather, and we strive to maintain a supportive community in her honor."

In a recorded interview, coworker and longtime friend Kenneth Kozi Arrington shared that he was horrified and still in shock.

“There is no replacing Heather. We can only now try to fill the void that she is leaving in so many people's lives," Arrington continued.

Gabriella Riemer is currently being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. Her plea hearing is set for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland, department 112.

Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Jessica Perry recommended residents with concerns about mental health connect with the city's mental health resources. Berkeley's mental health crisis team can be reached at (510) 948-0075.

Additional information about accessing mental health services can be found here: https://berkeleyca.gov/safety-health/mental-health/accessing-mental-health-services.

"If you wish to honor Heather's memory, the best way to do so is by addressing your mental health, whether that's in groups or counseling," PEERS stated. "Heather was a bright light that illuminated those around her."