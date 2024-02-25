Black Joy Parade takes over downtown Oakland

People lined the streets of downtown Oakland Sunday for the Black Joy Parade.
The seventh annual event celebrates the Black experience and the Black community’s contribution to culture.
"We actually got over 127 contingents out here this year. One of our biggest parades yet, and it just continues to grow," parade director Elycia Knight said.
NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.
