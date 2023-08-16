Blessing of the grapes in Livermore Valley wine country

The Livemore Valley wine community was performing its annual blessing of the grapes Wednesday, with the hope this year's harvest will be a good one.

This year's harvest will be the first since California's long drought ended, and one Livermore Valley winemaker says the vintage looks promising for a number of reasons, including the historic winter storms.

The blessing of the grapes takes place at Las Positas Vineyards from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.lvwine.org.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.