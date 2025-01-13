Brother, sister shot while sitting in car in Oakland

A brother and sister were shot and injured in Oakland early Sunday morning as they were sitting in a car, the police union said through a spokesperson.

The shooting happened at about 4:47 a.m. near the siblings' home in the area of 77th and Garfield avenues, according to the police union. The brother and sister were sitting in a car with their father when someone came up to the vehicle and opened fire, striking the siblings.

The father drove his injured children to the hospital, according to the police union. They were listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Neither sibling has any criminal history, according to the police union. They were headed to a swap meet near the Coliseum to sell merchandise.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.