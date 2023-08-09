Car seen in Instagram videos going 180 mph on I-880, racing other vehicles impounded

Authorities in the East Bay have impounded a sports car belonging to a driver who was seen in Instagram videos driving 180 mph on Interstate 880, racing other drivers on city streets in the middle of the day and doing a burnout in front of the California Highway Patrol's Hayward office, the agency said Wednesday.

The CHP Hayward office said it first learned about the driver of the blue Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 through Instagram, saying the driver "was continuously posting videos of himself driving extremely recklessly through our cities."

Officers continued to monitor the Instagram account and watched as the driver posted "dozens" of reckless driving clips, CHP Hayward said.

Authorities managed to eventually identify the driver and get a warrant for the Mustang approved by a judge, CHP Hayward said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officers later found the Mustang parked in front of the driver's home and impounded it for 30 days, according to CHP Hayward.

Authorities didn't say if the driver faced any consequences.

"No matter how innocent intentions may be, these behaviors are very dangerous to the drivers themselves as well as the people around them," CHP Hayward wrote in a social media post. "We’re glad no one was injured during these incidents and hope our young resident learned a lesson."