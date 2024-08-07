Sunol

Classes resume in East Bay district where trustees were ousted in pride flag dispute

Students are headed back to an East Bay school after two district board members were ousted for not allowing a pride flag to fly on campus.

Classes at Sunol Glen Elementary School opened Wednesday for the 2024-25 academic year, and the superintendent-principal was very "positive" about the new year in spite of the hurt feelings among some parents.

One mother told NBC Bay Area she pulled her three kids from the school this year because she felt the politics surrounding the recall was seeping into the classroom.

Sunol
