Contra Costa Sheriff, Police Investigate Fake ‘ Non-Essential Activity’ Warning Letter

The letter claimed to be issued for "non-essential construction activity" during the shelter at home order and warned of civil penalties for violations.

By Bay City News

Bay City News

Fraudulent cease and desist letter found in Danville.

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff on Friday warned of a fraudulent "cease and desist" letter claiming illegal activity during the COVID-19 coronavirus shelter order.

The letter, possibly from a disgruntled neighbor, was found Friday morning on the door of a residence on Lakefield Court in Danville and was made to appear to be issued by the Sheriff's Office, including an insignia, officials said.

The letter, titled "Notice to Cease and Desist for Specific Activity" claimed to be issued for "non-essential construction activity" during the shelter at home order and warned of civil penalties for violations.

The Danville Police Department, which was notified by the resident, confirmed that the sheriff has not issued any such letters.

"Anyone who receives one should ignore it and notify the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441," officials said in a news release.

Danville police are investigating the fake letter and ask residents who received a similar letter or have any information to contact Sgt. Steve Stapleton at (925) 314-3700.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusContra Costa County
