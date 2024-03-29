fertility

East Bay couple recounts long, difficult IVF journey overseas

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As National Infertility Week approaches, more parents are opening up about how taxing the journey can be -- it can take a toll mentally, emotionally and financially.

One East Bay couple took their journey overseas. They took a leap of faith and found their road to fertility at a clinic in Barbados.

Their son is now 2 years old, and they say as difficult a process as it was, having their family complete makes it all worthwhile.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.

