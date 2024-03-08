Oakland

14 hurt in crash involving AC Transit bus in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fourteen people were injured Friday evening in a crash involving an AC Transit bus and two other vehicles in Oakland, according to the fire department.

The 14 people suffered varying degrees of injuries, the fire department said.

The collision happened at about 5:15 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 54th Avenue, the fire department said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us