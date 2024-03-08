14 hurt in crash involving AC Transit bus in Oakland

Fourteen people were injured Friday evening in a crash involving an AC Transit bus and two other vehicles in Oakland, according to the fire department.

The 14 people suffered varying degrees of injuries, the fire department said.

The collision happened at about 5:15 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 54th Avenue, the fire department said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.