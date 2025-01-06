Antioch

26-year-old man shot, killed in Antioch

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed Monday morning in Antioch.

Officers responded at approximately 10:17 a.m. to the 3900 block of Rockford Drive for a reported shooting.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Dispatchers received multiple calls of a man down suffering from gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground. Responding officers immediately began life-saving measures until relieved by paramedics.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the identity of the victim won't be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the killing can contact Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or by emailing aduffy@antiochca.gov.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us