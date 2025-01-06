26-year-old man shot, killed in Antioch

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed Monday morning in Antioch.
Officers responded at approximately 10:17 a.m. to the 3900 block of Rockford Drive for a reported shooting.
Dispatchers received multiple calls of a man down suffering from gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground. Responding officers immediately began life-saving measures until relieved by paramedics.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police said the identity of the victim won't be released at this time.
Anyone with information about the killing can contact Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or by emailing aduffy@antiochca.gov.
