Oakland

Deadly shooting on Embarcadero in Oakland under investigation

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of police lights.


A person was shot and killed on the 200 block of Embarcadero in Oakland Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at about 8 a.m., according to police.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.

