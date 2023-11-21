Teens caught robberies 2 dispensaries in Union City

Police caught a few teenagers burglarizing not one, but two dispensaries in Union City Tuesday.

Police said it all started around 3 a.m. at Lemonade Dispensary on Union City Boulevard.

Officers responded to a call from a commercial alarm that showed people trying to break into the store.

By the time officers got there, the burglars were gone.

About 10 minutes later, they received another call from Flor Dispensary, which is about a mile away from Lemonade Dispensary.

That’s where police said they caught the teens inside the building.

Police arrested and booked the teens.

Both burglaries are still under investigation.