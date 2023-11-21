union city

Teens caught robberies 2 dispensaries in Union City

By Madison Fagundes

tlmd-union-city-police
TELEMUNDO 48

Police caught a few teenagers burglarizing not one, but two dispensaries in Union City Tuesday.

Police said it all started around 3 a.m. at Lemonade Dispensary on Union City Boulevard.

Officers responded to a call from a commercial alarm that showed people trying to break into the store.

By the time officers got there, the burglars were gone.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

About 10 minutes later, they received another call from Flor Dispensary, which is about a mile away from Lemonade Dispensary.

That’s where police said they caught the teens inside the building.

Police arrested and booked the teens.  

Local

Oakland 4 hours ago

2 arrests made in death of Oakland mother struck by stray bullet in her home

San Jose 4 hours ago

South Bay thrill killer released from custody

Both burglaries are still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

union city
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us