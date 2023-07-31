Dog rescued from marshland in Richmond, reunited with owners

Two East Bay animal services officers helped rescue a dog that escaped from his owners' yard and became stranded in marshland in Richmond.

Contra Costa Animal Services Officers Oliver and Calderon managed to catch the dog, named Benji, following several failed attempts due to the tide off the San Francisco Bay Trail and the pup's fearfulness, the agency said Saturday.

"We’re so thankful for Officer Calderon and Oliver being patient and taking the time to catch this pup and bring him to safety," Contra Costa Animal Services wrote in a social media post.

Benji's owners rushed to the shelter to reunite with their beloved pet as soon as they saw him on the animal services website, the agency said.

The owners said they had been searching for him ever since he got out about a week prior to his rescue.