East Bay authorities recover over 700 stolen catalytic converters, copper wire

Contra Costa County authorities arrested three men caught with hundreds of allegedly stolen catalytic converters and copper cable wires on Tuesday, according to San Pablo police.

Police said the arrests stemmed from a report in August regarding stolen copper wire sales occurring within and around San Pablo. During the investigation, three men were identified to be involved in the purchase, sales, and possession of stolen catalytic converters and stolen copper wire.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police and sheriff's deputies served two search warrants in the 1700 block of Road 20 in San Pablo and the 1000 block of Brookside Drive in Richmond. Authorities said they seized a significant cache of suspected stolen property, including more than 700 catalytic converters, over 1,100 pounds of copper cable wires, and over $113,000 in U.S. currency.

"The suspects are believed to have been involved in an ongoing criminal enterprise to buy and sell stolen property, with more than $6.4 million in transactions in 2024 alone," San Pablo police said.

The three suspects were taken into custody by police and were booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of grand theft of copper materials and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the San Pablo Police Department Investigations Division at (510) 215-3150.