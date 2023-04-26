Electric Bike Rider Killed in Crash With Tesla in Fremont

A person riding an electric bicycle in Fremont late Tuesday was killed in a collision with a vehicle, according to police.

The crash occurred at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday along Peralta Boulevard at Camden Street in the city's Centerville District, police said. The e-bike rider was struck by a Tesla and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, and it appeared the Tesla driver remained at the scene, though police did not provide details about the driver.

The identity of the victim was not released as of Wednesday morning and was pending notification of family.

The intersection was closed for hours overnight and reopened at about 3:30 a.m., police said.

No further details were immediately available.