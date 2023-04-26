Fremont

Electric Bike Rider Killed in Crash With Tesla in Fremont

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person riding an electric bicycle in Fremont late Tuesday was killed in a collision with a vehicle, according to police.

The crash occurred at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday along Peralta Boulevard at Camden Street in the city's Centerville District, police said. The e-bike rider was struck by a Tesla and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, and it appeared the Tesla driver remained at the scene, though police did not provide details about the driver.

The identity of the victim was not released as of Wednesday morning and was pending notification of family.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The intersection was closed for hours overnight and reopened at about 3:30 a.m., police said.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Fremont
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us