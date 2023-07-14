1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-880 in Oakland

At least one person died early Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 880 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, first reported at about 1:45 a.m., involved at least five vehicles on southbound I-880 near the 66th Avenue off-ramp, the CHP said.

Three southbound lanes were closed, and a Sig-alert was issued at about 2:20 a.m.

The cause of the crash was not yet determined and under investigation, the CHP said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.