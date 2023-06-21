Violent, fiery crash in Dublin splits car in two, leaves 2 dead

A fiery, solo-vehicle crash in Dublin late Tuesday split a car in two and left two people dead, according to police.

The crash occurred at about 10:25 p.m. Tuesday on Dougherty Road near Fall Creek Road at the Dublin-San Ramon border.

The car, a BMW M3, crashed into a tree and light pole at a high speed and burst into flames, police said.

The driver, a 25-year-old man and another male passenger were killed in the crash, police said. The two victims appear to be San Ramon residents.

Dougherty Road was shut down as police investigated the cause of the crash.