Alameda County Fire Department crews rescued a horse that fell into a ravine in the Palomares Canyon area of Castro Valley on Friday morning.

Castro Valley: This am ALCO FF’s responded to Palomares Cyn for the report of a horse that fell into a ravine. The was horse was approx 15 feet down the hill. FF’s were successful in pulling the horse up the hill . A Local veterinarian then assisted the homeowner with the horse. pic.twitter.com/Wd0S32CeVJ — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) January 11, 2020

Responding personnel were called shortly after 10 a.m. to the scene, where the horse was wedged into a ravine about 15 feet below.

It took about an hour to free and extricate the horse, which was then turned over to its owner and a veterinarian, fire officials said.