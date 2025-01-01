First Bay Area baby born in 2025 appears to be in San Leandro

The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2025 appears to be a girl who entered the world at exactly 12 a.m. in San Leandro.

She was born at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center, according to Kaiser Permanente spokesman Karl Sonkin.

Three minutes later, a baby boy was born at John Muir Health in Walnut Creek, according to a patient care associate.

Other babies born in the first hours of the new year include the following:

At 12:22 a.m., a baby was born at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center in San Jose. Information about their sex was not immediately available.

At 12:58 a.m., a boy named Hansel was born at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa.

At 1:01 a.m., a boy was born at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas.

At 1:34 a.m., a boy was born at the Alta Bates Campus of Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Berkeley.

At 2:47 a.m., a girl named Raina of first-time parents Dan and Jerry Zhang from Mountain View was born at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto.

The names of the other babies and their parents were not immediately available to the public.