Five hospitalized in mass shooting at Oakland sideshow

Five people were hospitalized in the wake of a mass shooting at a sideshow in Oakland early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place just before 3:45 a.m. at Fruitvale Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard and the department's communications division received reports of five shooting victims arriving at different hospitals.

The five victims were last listed in stable condition, according to preliminary investigations, police said.

Preliminary investigations allegedly revealed that the victims were at an illegal sideshow when the shootings occurred, according to police.

The Oakland Police Department is asking that anyone with information contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Additionally, the department is looking for any videos or photos related to the incident be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.