Flaring reported at Martinez refinery

Contra Costa Health is investigating a flaring at the Martinez refinery Friday.

The notice came in at around 9:15 a.m.

“Flaring is occurring at the Martinez Refinery that may be visible and audible offsite due to an operational incident. Additionally, increased steam from the refinery may be visible, and we are aware of odor complaints and are conducting community monitoring to investigate the source,” the Martinez Refining Company said in a Facebook post.

No additional information was immediately available.