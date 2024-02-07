Former Oakland police chief sues city, mayor for wrongful termination

Former Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has sued the city of Oakland and Mayor Sheng Thao alleging wrongful termination.

The suit claims the mayor's firing of Armstrong in February 2023 was in retaliation for his speaking out about misconduct by Robert Warshaw, the federal monitor overseeing the Oakland Police Department.

Armstrong’s termination, according to the suit, violated both California law and Armstrong’s First Amendment rights.

The city hasn't named a permanent police chief since Armstrong was terminated.

Armstrong is represented by attorneys William J. Edelman of Delahunty & Edelman LLP, and Billie D. Wenter of Boyer Wenter LLP.