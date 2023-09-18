Former Oakland police chief exonerated of any wrongdoing after firing, spokesperson says

Former Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has been exonerated of any wrongdoing that his termination was based upon, according to his spokesperson citing a report.

The report announced by Armstrong's spokesperson on Monday is a conclusion of an administrative appeal and calls on the possibility of his reinstatement. The former chief's spokesperson also said the report questions the accuracy of federal monitor’s reports used in his termination.

Armstrong and his representatives are scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss "his successful administrative appeal" against the city.

Armstrong was fired in February without cause by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. In her announcement, Thao cited comments Armstrong allegedly made minimizing misconduct by an officer. Armstrong has said his firing was retaliatory and wrongful, and later filed an appeal.

For about 20 years, the police department has been under federal oversight caused by police misconduct. Armstrong nearly restored oversight of the Police Department to the city. Under his leadership, Oakland police met or exceeded 51 of 52 reforms necessary to be relieved of federal oversight.

Thao said on the day she fired Armstrong that Federal Monitor Robert Warshaw was "profoundly disappointed in the evidence" brought to light in a report on alleged police misconduct and saw "significant cultural problems in the department."

The evidence included allegations that a police sergeant crashed a police vehicle into a parked vehicle in 2021 and left the scene. The following year, the same officer is alleged to have accidentally discharged his gun in the freight elevator of police headquarters and waited a week to report it.

Oakland's fired police chief spoke out Friday in his first public appearance since losing his job and LeRonne Armstrong didn't mince words. Velena Jones reports.

Armstrong said Thao, "accepted the monitor's conclusions at face value" and has ignored the community, which the mayor has said she wants to bring together.

In March, Armstrong spoke to a community town hall at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and said while wanted to restore his reputation, it was also time for the department and city to “move on.”

During the town hall, Armstrong said that he’s received much support from communities across Oakland. Although some at the meeting called for him to be rehired, Armstrong noted that it wasn’t his decision to make.

“I think, obviously, the mayor has made her decision," Armstrong said at the town hall. "I think that at this point for me, it’s important that my name is cleared."

