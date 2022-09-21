Frustration Grows Over Gun Violence in Oakland

Oakland residents are demanding change as frustration and outrage grow over the gun violence that is plaguing parts of the city.

Surveillance video shows a car full of people firing at a crowd of customers standing in front of a market on 31st and Telegraph Monday.

The shooting left two men dead, including Belal Esa.

“An innocent bystander just got murdered for no apparent reason how do you explain that to his family?” said Mossa Camara, Esa’s friend of 20 years who said gun violence in oakland is out of control.

From downtown Oakland to the Fruitvale District, capturing shootings on video is not unusual.

“Twenty-four-seven, nobody cares, nobody cares,” said a resident who did not want to be identified.

He added that prostitution and shootings and killings are the norm and police are doing little to stop it.

“This is where the state department has to step up at the end of the day, have the law enforcement from the BART Housing Authority. the sheriff you name it they are here on our streets we need to work together,” said Councilmemebr Noel Gallo.

Attorney General Rob Bonta was in San Francisco Wednesday to announce the launching a brand new statewide office that will focus on gun violence prevention.

“This new office will examine new factors to prevent gun violence from firearm availability to effective resources for crime prevention,” said Bonta.

Former city councilmember, who is now running for mayor, Ignacio De La Fuente, said Oakland needs to set a different tone to bring safety back to the city.

“Right now we have the tools and we’re not using them, we are not enforcing any of the laws that we have people believe they can do whatever they want to do. We got to change that.”