'We Are Going to Continue to Struggle': Oakland Police Seek More Officers

A recent spree of violence in Oakland highlighted a strain in the city's police department.

Oakland police Deputy Chief James Beere said the department doesn't have enough officers to protect the city like it wants.

"If we don’t have the appropriate numbers to reflect the population, we are going to continue to struggle," he said.

In a 24-hour period earlier this week, seven people were shot, four of them fatally.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With staffing levels at their lowest in seven years, despite the population growing by more than 40,000 in the decade leading up to the pandemic, Beere said the department needs 45 more officers but would like to see hundreds more.

"If you look at the call volume, the violence that we're dealing with, our population continues to grow," he said.

As of September 16, 2022, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) had 681 sworn officers and was authorized for 726.

Last year, as of December 24, 2021, OPD had 690 officers and was authorized for 737.

From 2015 to 2019, OPD went from a low of 695 officers to 749.

Councilmember Noel Gallo wants to see more resources all together.

"Right now, the emergency that we have here in Oakland when it comes to public safety is number one," he said.

He's calling on the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol to help. It wouldn't be the first time. Last year, the CHP was sent in to cover the streets.

"At the end of the day, I need to take care of my children and families cause right now my children here in Oakland are even afraid to walk to school," Gallo said.

OPD currently has multiple academies running to help with staffing shortages, but Nina Carter, whose team of violence interrupters works on prevention, believes more police won't solve the issue.

"You can't arrest your way out of this situation," Carter said. "These are things that people have to establish trust, maintain healthy relationships."