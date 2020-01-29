Hayward DA Announces Program to Dismiss Convictions From the Record

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley joined with the NAACP on Wednesday to announce a program aimed at helping people convicted of certain crimes go through a process for getting their convictions dismissed from the record.

Speaking at a news conference at Hayward City Hall, O'Malley said her office will staff Saturday drop-in workshops at the Hayward Public Library to help people fill out and complete petitions for dismissal.

O'Malley said the only pieces of information that people will need at the workshops are a full name, date of birth and personal file number, or PFN.

She said District Attorney staff members will be able to look up prior cases and conviction information.

Blank petitions will also be available at the Hayward South Alameda County NAACP office.

The NAACP will be able to help people fill out and complete the petitions, which will then be delivered to the District Attorney's Office.

Once the District Attorney's Office reviews the petitions, staff will contact people who are seeking dismissal, will allow eligible individuals to waive their appearances in court and submit the petitions to the court for review and dismissal.

In a statement, O'Malley said, "We know that a prior conviction on a person's record can have a huge impact on his or her ability to move forward in life."

She said, "The District Attorney's Office is proud to partner with the NAACP to help pave a path towards a life free from the roadblocks resulting from a criminal history."

The workshops will be held at the Hayward Public Library at 888 C St. in Hayward from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15.