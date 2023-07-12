Hayward

City of Hayward getting back online after ransomware attack

The attack did not affect essential services including emergency police and fire dispatch and sewer operations

By Kristine Flores

The city of Hayward is gradually getting back online after a ransomware attack downed its computer systems Sunday morning.

City leaders shut down Hayward’s public website, its emails and its online portals to prevent further damage from the hackers.

The city has not disclosed what the hackers were demanding but no important information has been reported stolen so far.

“We have no evidence of a breach or theft of private personal or confidential information related to any current or former city employee, community member or other member of the public,” Hayward spokesperson Chuck Finnie said.

He said if that changes, the people who are affected will be contacted immediately.

The attack did not affect essential services including emergency police and fire dispatch and sewer operations.

The city is asking residents to notify them of any portals that are still not functioning.

