Hayward police investigate ‘suspicious death' after woman found dead

Police in Hayward are investigating a "suspicious death" after a woman was found dead in her residence Monday night.

Officers were called to the 27000 block of Eucalyptus Court at about 10:30 p.m. after someone called 911 saying a family member at the residence indicated that there was trouble inside the home, police said.

Officers arrived and found a 47-year-old unresponsive woman who was declared deceased. The exact cause of her death is currently under investigation.

Her 47-year-old husband was also located at the scene, suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted lacerations, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

This case is being investigated as a suspicious death. The investigation is ongoing, and additional details will be provided as they become available, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Det. Niedenthal at (510) 293-7176.