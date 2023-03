Interstate 880 is closed in both directions at Thornton Avenue in Fremont due to flooding, Caltrans said late Sunday morning.

It's unclear when lanes will reopen.

Motorists were told to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#TRAFFICALERT: I-880 at Thornton Ave. in Fremont is closed in both directions due to flooding. Motorists are being diverted off Mowry Ave. and should find an alternate route. For live traffic conditions go to Caltrans Quickmap▶️https://t.co/cipKtcceGE pic.twitter.com/2isDdiHQsI — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) March 12, 2023

⚠️FLOOD ALERT, PLAN ALTERNATE ROUTE



🚧 I-880 northbound, south of Thornton Avenue, lanes #2-4 are closed.



🚧I-880 southbound, south of Thornton Avenue, lane #4 is closed.



CHP is on scene with Caltrans, please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/0GyfsWFEaJ — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) March 12, 2023