1 dead, 2 arrested after law enforcement shooting in San Leandro

One suspect was killed, and two were arrested overnight Monday in a shooting involving law enforcement officers in San Leandro, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started as a California Highway Patrol chase on Interstate 580 around 2 a.m. and continued when the suspect vehicle, which was reportedly stolen, crashed at 163rd Avenue and Liberty Street in San Leandro, sheriff's officials said.

After the crash, a foot chase ensued, and two of the three suspects attacked and tried to disarm the CHP officer, the sheriff's office said.

A responding sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene and saw the struggle, and the deputy and CHP officer both fired several shots, killing one of the suspects, the sheriff's office said. The other suspect in the struggle was taken into custody.

The third suspect was found hiding nearby and taken into custody, sheriff's officials said.

The CHP officer and sheriff's deputy were uninjured.

As is standard with an officer-involved shooting, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office will be investigating the shooting.