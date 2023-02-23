bay area storm

Light Snow Falls in the Oakland Hills

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Light snow fell in the Oakland Hills Thursday morning, surprising residents.

 The brief snowstorm also featured a mix of hail and rain.

"It's rare," Gabriel Romero said. "It's kind of fun to have."

Those who ventured outside made sure to make the most out of the brief snowfall.

"My son was absolutely losing his mind," Devon Anderson said.

With temperatures staying cold and more precipitation in the forecast, people in the area are hoping more snow is coming their way.

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.

