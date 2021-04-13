Man Arrested for Spitting in Asian Woman's Face in El Cerrito

A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after spitting in an Asian woman’s face inside her garage El Cerrito, police said.

The incident occurred outside the woman’s home near the intersection of Potrero Avenue and Everett Street at 9:25 a.m.

She told police that she had returned home and was parked in her garage when she discovered a man, who she didn’t know, followed her into her garage and began shouting race-based insults before spitting in her face.

The man left the garage and the woman contacted authorities. Officers located Ricky Amos, a 56-year-old Richmon resident, nearby and arrested him for battery and vadalism with a hate crime enhancement as well as charges for being out of compliance with sex offender registration requirements.

No additional information was immediately available.