Man charged in 2023 shooting death of wife off I-580 in Oakland

A man accused in the shooting death of his wife in 2023 in Oakland has been charged with murder and other crimes, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Nathaniel McCowan, 49, allegedly shot and killed his wife on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 580 on Feb. 26, 2023, near the Edwards Avenue offramp.

California Highway Patrol responded to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. and found the woman deceased.

Prosecutors did not reveal a motive, but said McCowan is being charged with one count of murder, one count of corporal injury to a relationship partner and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm with priors. The murder charge also includes a special allegation for personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, the District Attorney's Office said.

If convicted, McCowan could receive 56 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.