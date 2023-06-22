Man dies in rollover crash in El Sobrante

A man died in a rollover car crash early Thursday morning in El Sobrante shortly after being chased by police, according to the San Pablo Police Department.

An officer saw the car speeding down San Pablo Dam Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. and tried to pull it over, said police. The driver then sped up and took off.

The officer initially followed, but decided to end the pursuit after about 30 seconds, police said.

“The speeds became so high that it was no longer safe to continue with the pursuit, which went into his decision,” said Captain Brian Bubar with San Pablo police. “That’s built into our policy and our training, and goes into the decision making process of all our officers.”

Not long after, police said they learned the same car was involved in a rollover crash around a half-mile away. One man was found dead laying next to the car.

It’s unclear if the driver lost control or another factor led to the deadly crash, according to police.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity, but did confirm he was a 29-year-old Richmond resident with several warrants for his arrest.