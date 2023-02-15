Martinez

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Two-Alarm Martinez Apartment Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two people were rescued from a two-alarm apartment fire in Martinez early Wednesday morning, but one of them died, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

At about 3:25 a.m., crews responded to a reported apartment building fire on Foster Street in Martinez. When they arrived, they saw flames and smoke on the second floor, with two people trapped inside, Battalion Chief Paul Silva said.

"We immediately got one person down from the back side with a ladder," Silva said. "Then we initiated a fire attack through the front door and took the person down through the front door. Unfortunately one of the occupants did not make it and we transported the other one to John Muir Concord (hospital)."

The initial investigation shows the fire started in the kitchen, officials said, but the cause was still undetermined.

The victim was not immediately identified.

