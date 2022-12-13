Livermore

Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Stems From Bay Area Lab

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Even in Silicon Valley, where we hear about amazing innovations every day, this one is raising eyebrows. 

A new way to create energy that's clean, safe, and hopefully, plentiful and cracking the code happened in the Bay Area. 

Specifically, at the Lawrence Livermore National Labs, where 192 lasers were fired into a cylinder, creating energy. Significantly, more energy than it took to create it. It's a process called fusion.

Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman has the full story in the video player above.

This article tagged under:

LivermorescienceLawrence Livermore National Laboratory
