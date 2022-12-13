Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Stems From Bay Area Lab

Even in Silicon Valley, where we hear about amazing innovations every day, this one is raising eyebrows.

A new way to create energy that's clean, safe, and hopefully, plentiful and cracking the code happened in the Bay Area.

Specifically, at the Lawrence Livermore National Labs, where 192 lasers were fired into a cylinder, creating energy. Significantly, more energy than it took to create it. It's a process called fusion.

