Concord

Dozens of Nurses in Concord Walk Out for 1-Day Strike

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of registered nurses in the East Bay were set to walk off the job Wednesday for a one-day strike over staffing and patient safety.

Nurses at John Muir Behavioral Health Center in Concord hit the picket lines at 7 a.m. for the one-day strike to protest the hospital's refusal to address demands for a fair contract, acording to the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).

The strike comes after an April 13 strike authorization vote by the Concord nurses.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Concord
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us