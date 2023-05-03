Dozens of Nurses in Concord Walk Out for 1-Day Strike

Dozens of registered nurses in the East Bay were set to walk off the job Wednesday for a one-day strike over staffing and patient safety.

Nurses at John Muir Behavioral Health Center in Concord hit the picket lines at 7 a.m. for the one-day strike to protest the hospital's refusal to address demands for a fair contract, acording to the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).

The strike comes after an April 13 strike authorization vote by the Concord nurses.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.