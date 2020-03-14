coronavirus

Oakland Chambers of Commerce Call on Government to Assist During COVID-19 Outbreak

By NBC Bay Area staff

As the novel coronavirus spreads throughout the nation, businesses across the Bay Area are suffering the consequences of social distancing and quarantines.

The Oakland Chambers of Commerce along with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other city officials, are asking the government to financially help local businesses in these difficult times.

The Oakland Metro Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Oakland African American Chamber, Chinatown Chamber, Vietnamese Chamber, Latino Chamber, the City of Oakland, and the BID Alliance – is seeking to gather data regarding how Oakland businesses are coping with COVID-19 impacts in order to develop and advocate for assistance. More information can be found here.

As of March 14, Alameda County has a total of 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.

