Oakland leaders detail crime-fighting actions along Hegenberger corridor

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Hegenberger corridor in Oakland has been hit hard by crime, resulting in business closures and residents feeling unsafe, but city leaders on Monday said improvement is on the way.

City, county and state leaders detailed a number of collaborative efforts already underway to address the ongoing problem.

The California Highway Patrol in fact reported some of the improved numbers: a 63% decrease in auto burglaries; a 49% decrease in theft; a 7% decrease in robberies; and 168 CHP arrests last month.

