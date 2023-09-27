Oakland

Oakland police search for driver in fatal hit and run

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland hit and run scene
NBC Bay Area

Police in Oakland are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run late Tuesday night.

At about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to International Boulevard and 54th Avenue on a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, police said.

The victim died at the scene, and the driver fled, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.

