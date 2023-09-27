Oakland police search for driver in fatal hit and run

Police in Oakland are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run late Tuesday night.

At about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to International Boulevard and 54th Avenue on a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, police said.

The victim died at the scene, and the driver fled, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.