Oakland Police Investigate Fatal Shooting as Chief Set to Update Anti-Gun Violence Plan

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday as the chief was set to give an update Tuesday on his plan to combat gun violence.

ShotSpotter detected the shots just before 1:30 p.m. Monday in the area of the 1400 block of 96th Avenue near International Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found one man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide comes as Chief LeRonne Armstrong was preparing to give an update on his 30-day plan to combat gun violence in the city. The chief also was expected to announce the addition of eight officers to the department's criminal investigation unit.

The victim's identity in Monday's shooting is being withheld pending notification of family. No suspects were arrested or identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.