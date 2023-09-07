Oakland high school to reopen after shooting investigation

Skyline High School in Oakland was set to reopen Thursday, two days after shots were fired on campus.

Nobody was hurt, and Oakland police arrested two teenagers linked to the gunfire. Parents, meanwhile, say there's been too much violence on campus, including a stabbing last year and at least one other report of a gun on campus, as well as several fights.

The campus was evacuated late Tuesday morning after the gunfire then was shut down for the rest of the day. The school remained closed Wednesday to allow police to finish their investigation.

Some parents are demanding the district install metal detectors, and Oakland Unified officials say they are reviewing their safety measures, including the possibility of such devices.

Counselors will be available to students as they return to classes Thursday, the district said.