Oakland pushes for safety in crime-ridden corridor

The Hegenberger Corridor is home to multiple businesses leading to the Oakland International Boulevard where more than 10 million people travel in and out every year.

But the area has been plagued with crime recently, and city, county and state leaders said they’re now all teaming up with community partners to work together to make Hegenberjer safe again.

“It is key that we collaborate, this is how government is supposed to work,” said Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

Showing a united front, the city of Oakland, county sheriff, CHP, community partners and the Port of Oakland are collaborating to tackle crime together.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“We all feel the weight of the public safety crisis. It has overwhelmed us at every corner of our city and throughout this region,” said Councilmember Treva Reid. “And it requires increased city, regional, and interagency partners to collaborate.”

Initiatives include seven-day-a-week increased police patrols, an expansion of safety ambassadors providing outreach and services, and partnering with CHP for continued patrol as needed after nearly 170 arrests last month.

For business owners like Bill Crotinger, it’s a collaboration of resources he’s been waiting for.

“The word that I would use is trust and maybe confidence. You can say all you want to say but really I think people begin to believe when they see the actions. And you see the actions,” said the owner of Argent Materials.

Leaders say their efforts are working and credit safety ambassador programs like the Black Cultural Zone for making an impact.

“The safety ambassadors in my opinion are probably the most important element of this work. Why? They live in the neighborhood, they are going to be here when CHP, OPD, sheriff’s department, other folks are gone home for the day,” said a speaker from the Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation.

According to the city, OPD data shows a 63% decrease in auto burglaries, 49% decrease in theft, and a 7% decrease in robberies from October to the end of February.

Despite the progress, businesses are bailing- including In-N-Out Burger, and Denny's, who said crime is too high to keep their doors open.

“I wish there was more investments in the previous years so that we can kind of subside with the symptoms that we are seeing. However, we are here today with this administration, my goal is to make sure that all of government on different levels, state, local, federal are coming together,” said Thao.

A joint effort Mayor Thao says can last.

“I think it is sustainable so long as the leaders who are in the positions that they are believe that this is a priority,” she said.