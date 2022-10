Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will deliver her final State of the City address on Wednesday before her term ends.

Schaaf will deliver the address at 6 p.m. in the Fruitvale District, one of the areas in the city recently hit extremely hard by violence.

The mayor is expected to talk more about some of the recent proposals to fight back on crime, including federal assistance, new anti-gun measures and more police access to license plate readers.