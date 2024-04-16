Oakland police requesting help finding missing 11-year-old girl

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Monday night.

Kassidy Wimberly was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday and was wearing a black cropped jacket, pink shirt, black leggings and was barefoot. She is a Black girl who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Investigators said the girl's family reported that she is in good mental and physical health. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland police missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.