Police chief candidates to be presented at public forum in Oakland Thursday

The city of Oakland will learn much more about the candidates for police chief Thursday at a public forum.

The list of candidates includes the former police chief she fired a year ago, LeRonne Armstrong, and that’s how long the city has been without a chief.

In a letter, Mayor Sheng Thao told the city’s police commission that she won’t be present. She wrote “I have decided not to participate in the forum.”

She said the reason she doesn’t agree with the forum is that it’s unnecessary risk for candidates and their current employers. She also said that it might force Oakland into a premature bidding war, and that possible candidates are withdrawing their names when presented with a public forum.

“I understand why she’s doing it,” said Former OPD Chief Anne Kirkpatrick. “It seems though a little late given the reason why she didn’t want to participate because the candidates are now outed and so everyone knows who the candidates are.”

“Sometimes I don’t understand why she’s doing what she’s doing,” said Bishop Bob Jackson with the Oakland chapter of the NAACP.

He will be attending the forum, and will keep an open mind.

“We’ve been talking about it for all of last year,” said Jackson. “I’m looking forward to a chief that’s going to come in and do something because crime is definitely out of control in the city of Oakland.”

The pool of candidates are all outsiders.

Abdul Pridgen was formerly the chief of police in San Leandro up until last week after allegations he violated department policy.

Floyd Mitchell is the former Lubbock police chief in Texas. He resigned in September of last year after his department was criticized over abandoned 911 calls.

Lisa Davis is the assistant police chief in Cincinnati and the investigations bureau commander.

And Louis Molina is the assistant deputy mayor for public safety for the city of New York.

One of them could be leading the department that’s been under federal oversight for more than two decades.

“It’s a tall order for the incoming chief,” said Carl Chan. “Nnumber one the new chief has to have some kind of cultural understanding.”

It seems some have an idea of what’s wanted, or deserved.

“The department deserves knowing having stability and until you have a permanent chief you’re really not stable,” said Kirkpatrick.

A list of finalists should reach Mayor Thao in March.