Oakland Police Identify Person of Interest in Violent Chinatown Attacks

Police in Oakland announced Saturday that a person of interest has been identified in a string of violent attacks targeting elderly people in the city’s Chinatown.

All three attacks, which occurred on January 31, resulted in injuries to all of the victims. Police thanked the community for coming forward after a video was released, and said that investigators were able to determine that the person of interest had been in custody since February 1 on unrelated charges.

Earlier this week, a pair of Hollywood actors offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the attacks after surveillance video showed a 91-year-old man being violently shoved to the ground.

On Wednesday, people in Oakland gathered to plead for help, asking for more walking police patrols and city surveillance cameras.

“The intentional targeting of Asian merchants and residents is abhorrent and we will do everything within our power and resources to put an end to it,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff.

Police caution the community to remain vigilant and encourage anyone who has information on this case or has been the victim of a crime to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.